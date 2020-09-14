The Masked Singer Winner Reveals How She Found Love During Iso

Last night, the second series of The Masked Singer came to an end with The Bushranger taking home the champion title.

Warning: if you don’t want a spoiler, go back now!

It was Neighbours very own Bonnie Anderson. She opened up this morning to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who talked about the whole experience from everything from how she met her boyfriend during iso to her new music!

Take a listen below:

