The Masked Singer’s ‘Lion’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

*Acts surprised*

Entertainment News Team

2 hours ago

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for The Masked Singer’s ‘Lion’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Network Ten

Last night, yet another celebrity was unmasked in Network Ten’s surprise hit adaptation of The Masked Singer.

The Lion was one of the most correctly guessed predictions of the season, so in case you missed it, pull out your sweep now and get ready to tick off a win:

Post

It was Kate Ceberano!!!

Here’s a reminder of some of Kate’s clues:

Post
Post
Post
Post

Did you pick Kate?

Who do you think is still behind the other masks? Let us know your predictions in our Facebook comments!

