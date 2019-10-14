The Masked Singer’s ‘Lion’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Last night, yet another celebrity was unmasked in Network Ten’s surprise hit adaptation of The Masked Singer.

The Lion was one of the most correctly guessed predictions of the season, so in case you missed it, pull out your sweep now and get ready to tick off a win:

It was Kate Ceberano!!!

Here’s a reminder of some of Kate’s clues:

Did you pick Kate?

Who do you think is still behind the other masks? Let us know your predictions in our Facebook comments!

Lindsay Lohan chats to Hughesy & Kate with Ed Kavalee

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.