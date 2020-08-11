The Masked Singer’s Hammerhead Shark Was Revealed Last Night!

Warning: this blog contains spoilers from last night’s episode.

The Masked Singer is back with its second season and just like last year, the show has quickly captured all our attentions. 

Aussies across the country have dusted off their best detective hats to work out which celebrities are behind the masks, flooding group chats, comment sections and even betting apps with their best guesses.

But last night, the Hammerhead was unmasked and we don’t think anyone guessed this one…

It was legendary cricketer Michael Bevan!!

Watching back his video of clues, it was definitely a hard one to pick:

Did anyone know he could sing?!

Well now that we do know, we’ve dug up this video of the former cricketer singing with his daughter, Liv Bevan, and it’s so sweet!

Post


Did you pick Bevan? What are your other Masked Singer guesses?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

