The Masked Singer’s Dragon Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night

Warning: this blog contains spoilers from last night’s episode.

It’s Wednesday morning and of course this means it’s time to cradle around your Masked Singer sweep and acknowledge that you’ve picked another celebrity wrong because no one (but Danni Minogue - shook) predicted last night’s unmasking.

Last night, the sixth singer, the Dragon, was unmasked and… drum roll please…

It was Aussie county singer Adam Brand!

Clues for Adam included being a ‘Western’ dragon aka country singer, and a shot of the Italian flag in one of his video clips referencing the fact he is of Italian decent and actually born Adamo Alberto Brun.

The inclusion of motorsport clues also referenced his participation in the Brute Utes race with Grant Denyer!

Did you pick Adam Brand?

