The Masked Singer’s Kitten Celebrity Was Finally Revealed Last Night
Did you guess it?
Network Ten
After much speculation, the celebrity hidden behind the Kitten costume on The Masked Singer was finally unmasked last night.
~We’ll pop another spoiler warning here… Go back now if you must~
OKAY we’re back.
Take a look at the moment the Kitten was revealed:
It was JULIA MORRIS!
Did you pick the comedian and TV presenter?
This morning, the Hit Network’s Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke with Julia to find out more about her time on the show!
Check out her final performance below:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.