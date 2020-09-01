The Masked Singer’s Kitten Celebrity Was Finally Revealed Last Night

After much speculation, the celebrity hidden behind the Kitten costume on The Masked Singer was finally unmasked last night.

~We’ll pop another spoiler warning here… Go back now if you must~

OKAY we’re back.

Take a look at the moment the Kitten was revealed:

It was JULIA MORRIS!

Did you pick the comedian and TV presenter?

This morning, the Hit Network’s Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke with Julia to find out more about her time on the show!

Check out her final performance below:

