The Masked Singer’s Kitten Celebrity Was Finally Revealed Last Night

Did you guess it?

After much speculation, the celebrity hidden behind the Kitten costume on The Masked Singer was finally unmasked last night.

~We’ll pop another spoiler warning here… Go back now if you must~

OKAY we’re back.

Take a look at the moment the Kitten was revealed:

It was JULIA MORRIS!

Did you pick the comedian and TV presenter?

This morning, the Hit Network’s Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke with Julia to find out more about her time on the show!

Check out her final performance below: 

Entertainment News Team

6 hours ago

