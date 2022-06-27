The Mary Poppins Musical Cast Reveal Tales From The Stage Show

Mary Poppins The Musical has taken over our hearts and the Sydney Lyric Theatre with it's supercalifragilistic adventure we all know and love.

When Tom Wren and Lucy Maunder who play Mr. and Mrs. Banks in the show caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill, they revealed what it's like working with the stage productions' talented YOUNGER cast members!

Adapted from the beloved stories by PL Travers and the original film; the magical tale of the world’s favourite Nanny comes to life on stage in a spectacular and unforgettable production.

Also, in some SWEET news, new tickets for the show go on sale TODAY for performances through until September 25! See all details here, spit spot!

