The Magical New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Asks How Elsa Got Her Powers

Frozen 2 is coming soon to cinemas and overnight, Disney has blessed us with another trailer!

The sequel will follow sisters Elsa and Anna as they journey to save Arendelle and discover more about Elsa’s past.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom.

"Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey.

"In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Take a look:

THIS LOOKS SO GOOD!!

Frozen 2 is scheduled to hit Australian cinemas this December.