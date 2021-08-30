The Love Island Australia 2021 Trailer Has Dropped And PHEW It's Hot!

"I GOT A TEXT!"...and it says that Love Island Australia has dropped the trailer for their 2021 season, which features host Sophie Monk as a mermaid. Incredible.

Titled 'Love Island Straya', the trailer shows Sophie in an Aussie flag bikini playing Down Under by Men At Work on the flute. We absolutely needed this.

This would be the first time Love Island AUS films in Australia, so they're REALLY ramping it up! Think Lamingtons and a gal being delivered a Vegemite sandwich...not to mention, you might even spot a Croc!

Check out the hilarious trailer for yourself here:

HOW GOOD DOES IT LOOK?! Oh, and let us remind you it's being filmed somewhere pretty amazing. Get all the details here.

Pssst..Channel 9. Can you pls fast track my application? I'm ready to couple up!

