The Little Mermaid Hitting The Stage In Townsville And Now My Collection’s Complete

You want thingamabobs? I can’t give you any, but I can let you know that The Little Mermaid is the next production for Townsville Choral Society!

Yesterday the news basically broke Facebook when the announcement was made, creating ripples right throughout Atlantica- I mean, Townsville.

The adventures of 16-year-old Ariel and her hopeful heart will come to life on stage in early 2021.

TCS wowed audiences with sold out shows of ‘Mamma Mia’ in January, and we just know this will be the same scenario.

You’re not getting cold fins now, are you? TCS have promised that more ‘de-tails’ will be coming soon…

