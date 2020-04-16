The ‘Little Britain’ Guys Are Reuniting For The First Time In 10 Years!

Little Britain was one of the most popular shows of the 2000s, shooting comedy duo Matt Lucas and David Walliams up to international fame.

It also cemented some of the most recognisable characters and quotes into pop culture history.

Now, for the first time in 10 years, the boys are coming back next week for a BBC One charity special.

IT’S BACK!

The Big Night In is set to air on 23 April (the 24th for us) and will see a three-hour show raise funds through COMIC Relief and Children In Need, while celebrating “the acts of kindness” and "the spirit of hope" during lockdown.

Plenty of other stars will also be making appearances, including Catherine Tate and David Tennant!

We cannot wait!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.