The Latest Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Reveals: Baby Sonic!

I don’t want to say ‘move over Baby Yoda’  because that would be blasphemy, so I’ll instead say look who’s joined the baby characters club!

Sonic the Hedgehog is the latest character to join the likes of MarioGroot and Yoda in receiving the baby treatment in an effort to sell tickets and merchandise. 

After the first trailer for the movie featured a terrifying design for Sonic (featuring teeth!) the studio delayed the movie’s release so they could go back and fix the entire character design.

Now that Sonic actually looks like the famous hedgehog, the studio has unveiled a BABY SONIC in a new exclusive Japanese trailer.

Take a look:

THERE’S ALSO A POSTER:

I’d like 10 of these, thank you.

Sonic the Hedgehog will run into Aussie cinemas on February 14th, 2020.

Entertainment News Team

an hour ago

