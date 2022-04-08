The Latest Fantastic Beasts Movie Is A Beautiful Gay Love Story

When you go to see the latest Fantastic Beasts movie, you expect incredible CGI, that amazing, wonderful world of Harry Potter and more.

What we didn’t expect to see is the beautiful gay love story that centres around Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

Without spoiling this incredible movie for you, just know we get acknowledgment of the love between the two men right from the start and it carries on as a main theme throughout this incredible adventure.

The topic of Dumbledore's sexuality was touched on by author of the books J.K. Rowling back in 2007 when she confirmed that he was indeed gay and it has consequently come up a few times over the years, but this movie really addresses it head-on.

Jude Law is outstanding as Dumbledore and beautifully portrays the heartache he has as he needs to go against the man he loves. As always, Eddie Redmayne delivers us a perfect performance as the ever-blushing magizoologist Newt Scamander.

With some pleasant twists and turns and groundbreaking CGI, this film will thrill all true Harry Potter fans and even has nods to the books as easter eggs for those who know their butterbeer from their gillyweed.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is in cinemas now.

