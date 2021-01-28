The Last Trailer Of KUWTK Is Here & Khloe Just Said She Wants Another Kid With Tristan!

The end of the Kardashian era is near (sort of) and you bet there is plenty of ugly crying going on.

With the speculation around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's looming divorce and Kourtney Kardashian's new (rumoured) boo, Travis Barker, it's needless to say we simply cannot wait to hear the latest tea straight from the crazy Kardashian house.

Sorry, not sorry.

They started this emotional rollercoaster after they previously announced that they would be quitting the 20 season series on E! only to later confirm that they will just be airing exclusively on HBO Max instead.

Anyway, all quarrels aside, after watching the last ever (sort of) KUWTK promo, we can't help but notice hearing Khloe Kardashian tell ex-partner and co-parent, Tristant Thompson that she wants another kid.

And can we just be the first to say, oh honey no.

You can check out the chaotic, ugly-crying ridden trailer below:

All we can say is, if you're planning on watching the last season, you better come prepared with tissues, chocolates and a hell of a lot of vino!

Trust us, you will thank us later.

