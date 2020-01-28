The Kongwak Markets Are Here To Help You Kick Off Your Weekend!

Who doesn't love a good Sunday morning market?

Well, look no further because the Kongwak Markets are here and they are serving nothing but the best produce and knick knacks.

Every Sunday from 10AM till 2PM at Kongwak General Store and Sheds, the undercover stalls will be selling a variety of second hand retro homewares, albums, art, jewellery, books, plants and all of your other Sunday market essentials.

To drown out the morning chatter, there will be live music playing all morning and coffee stalls to give you the energy you need to make the most of your morning.

Entry is just a gold coin donation, so tip the purse upside down, grab yourself a dollar coin and head on down this Sunday!