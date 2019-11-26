The Koala Saved By A Woman In Port Macquarie Has Sadly Passed Away

Tony Doherty, a grandmother from Port Macquarie, made headlines and was labelled a hero last week after she took the shirt off her back and tip toed through flames to rescue a distressed koala stuck in the midst off the NSW bushfires.

Days after the footage went viral, 2DayFM Breakfast spoke with Sue Ashton from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for an update on how little Ellenborough Lewis was holding up.

Now, sadly the hospital has announced the koala had to be put to sleep:

“Today we made the decision to put Ellenborough Lewis to sleep.

“We placed him under general anaesthesia this morning to assess his burns injuries and change the bandages. We recently posted that 'burns injuries can get worse before they get better'. In Ellenborough Lewis's case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better.

“The Koala Hospital's number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made."

Last week, Sue told us hundreds of koalas had perished in the fires:

If you'd like to donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, click here.

