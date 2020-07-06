'The Kissing Booth 2' Trailer Is Finally Here & We Have A Premiere Date!

Bing-watching film and television has been a very popular way to spend time while social-distancing, from Tiger King to Normal People, we’ve consumed A LOT over these past few months.

Lucky for us, Netflix is about to deliver another treat our way by finally releasing The Kissing Booth 2!

The streaming platform dropped the trailer this morning, and it looks like plenty of drama is on the way with Elle and Noah’s relationship tested as he heads off to college.

Take a look:

It’s also been confirmed that The Kissing Booth 2 will arrive on Netflix this 24 July!

