The Killers Drop New Track 'Caution' AND Announce An Aussie Tour!

After what feels like an eternity of teasing, Brandon Flowers and the boys from The Killers have dropped an epic new track.

The song is titled 'Caution' and is from their upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage'.

Guaranteed to lift your spirits, the song is a certified tune!

This day couldn't get any better could it? Oh yes it could, the gents have also announced and AUSSIE tour!

The 'Imploding The Mirage Tour' will come to Australia in November and we cannot WAIT!

The boys also took to their Instagram to reassure fans that their tour would still go ahead (after many cancellations due to Coronavirus)... and reminded them to wash their hands!

Grab your copy of 'Caution' here.

