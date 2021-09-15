The Kid Laroi Offends Americans By Using This Aussie Swear Word

WOAH

Article heading image for The Kid Laroi Offends Americans By Using This Aussie Swear Word

His star is on the rise after #1 songs, a tour announcement, and performances (not to mention nominations) at this year's MTV VMAS.

So, when Tom & Olly chatted to the biggest Aussie export of the moment The Kid Laroi, he revealed one downside to being an Aussie in LA.

The 18-year-old Aboriginal rapper has been living in the states for a few years now, but he hasn't managed to shrug off using this explicit swear word that is a bit more common over here. 

*WARNING - HUGE NAUGHTY LANGUAGE AHEAD*

Check out the full chat below!

Check out the details around The Kid Laroi's Aussie tour here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

15 September 2021

the kid laroi
Listen Live!
the kid laroi
the kid laroi
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs