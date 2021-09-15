The Kid Laroi Offends Americans By Using This Aussie Swear Word
WOAH
His star is on the rise after #1 songs, a tour announcement, and performances (not to mention nominations) at this year's MTV VMAS.
So, when Tom & Olly chatted to the biggest Aussie export of the moment The Kid Laroi, he revealed one downside to being an Aussie in LA.
The 18-year-old Aboriginal rapper has been living in the states for a few years now, but he hasn't managed to shrug off using this explicit swear word that is a bit more common over here.
*WARNING - HUGE NAUGHTY LANGUAGE AHEAD*
Check out the full chat below!
Check out the details around The Kid Laroi's Aussie tour here.
