The Kid Laroi Announces Aussie Tour And Here's How You Can Get Tickets

After an epic appearance and performance at this year's MTV VMAs yesterday, fans of Aussie performer The Kid Laroi are over the moon today!

Laroi has announced he's set to embark on his first-ever national tour next year!

He'll travel all over the globe on his 'End Of The World Tour', appropriately finishing it off in his home country in May.

Says LAROI of the tour: "I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates

Australia

26 May 2022 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

30 May 2022 – Perth – RAC Arena

01 June 2022 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

03 June 2022 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

06 June 2022 – Brisbane – Riverstage

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 17th at 11am local time. The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show. Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health and safety details and requirements for their date.