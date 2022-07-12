The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer Is Here & It Shows Kim & Pete Getting Serious!

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer for season two of "The Kardashians",announcing that the new season of the hit original series will premiere in September!



Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles.

From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

We'll be seeing more inside the relationship of Kim and Pete Davidson, Kourtney trying on wedding dresses and Khloé moving on from Tristan's latest fidelity.

Check out the teaser here:

The Kardashians season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022 and new episodes will premiere every Thursday.

