The Jonas Brothers have decided to swoop in and try to fix the disaster that 2020 has been... with a Christmas song.

The boys have dropped their song that sounds like a cup of warm cocoa called 'I Need You Christmas'.

Just wrap us up and call us done for the year!

You can get your hands on 'I Need You Christmas' here.

