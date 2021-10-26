The Jonas Brothers Are Set To Roast Each Other In An Hour-Long Netflix Special

It’s something we didn’t realise we needed in our lives, but we’re thankful it’s coming.

The Jonas Brothers will be taking low-blows at each other for a solid hour in Netflix’s aptly-titled special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Joe, Nick and Kevin will be spending a whole sixty minutes taking sharp digs at one-another, alongside a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests, including Pete Davidson, 1D’s Niall Horan, John Legend and Jack Whitehall, among others.

Catch the announcement teaser:

Being thrust back into relevance after a six year hiatus with their triple-platinum single ‘Sucker’, there truly has never been a better time to watch the trio battle it out.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be streaming through Netflix from November 23.

Catch our #throwback chat with Joe Jonas:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: