The Irwins Announced As Celebrity Judges For Drag Race Down Under

In some exciting news this morning, Stan has announced the first celebrity guest judges for the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under!

Robert and Bindi Irwin will be joined by none other than Xena Warrior Princess herself, Lucy Lawless.

Bindi and Robert Irwin said: "How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?! We're big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season."

Lucy Lawless said: "I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

We cannot WAIT for Season 2 to drop this Saturday, July 30 only on Stan!

