The iPhone Hack That Will Make Taking Selfies A Breeze

Have an iPhone and love a good selfie? Well you need to know about this hack that will make taking a selfie a breeze.

It can be as easy as going into your Settings!

So, if you want to enable 'Back Tap', you have to do the following:

Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap. Tap Double-Tap or Triple-Tap and choose an action, such as 'camera' Double or triple-tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set!

There you go, you can take the perfect selfie in just a tap!

But that's not all you can do - ever heard of AssistiveTouch? It helps if you have difficulty touching the screen or pressing the buttons.

When you turn on AssistiveTouch, you'll see a button appear on screen. You can drag it to any edge of the screen, where it will stay until you move it again.

There are a few ways to turn on AssistiveTouch:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then select AssistiveTouch to turn it on.

Use "Hey Siri" to say, “Turn on AssistiveTouch”.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut and turn on AssistiveTouch.

Check out these other iPhone hacks:

These Hidden iPhone Hacks Will Blow Your Mind!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!