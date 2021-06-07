The Internet Has Tracked Down The Chick Who Starred In This Backstreet Boys Video

We all remember the iconic video for the Backstreet Boys song 'I Want It That Way' and wish we were one of the fans standing at the airport as they executed their perfectly timed choreography and smoldering looks at the camera.

Well, no surprise, good old TikTok has connected us with Devon Daniels who was basically the star of that scene in the film clip.

She posted a video on TikTok of her time on the set of the music video and we couldn't be more jealous...

Back in 1999, that was the equivalent of going viral!

