The Inside Of Dr Phil's House Has Been Revealed & You'll Probably Want To Grab The Vom Bucket

What the actual.

Article heading image for The Inside Of Dr Phil's House Has Been Revealed & You'll Probably Want To Grab The Vom Bucket

For somebody who's worth over $460 million dollars, you would've thought they might have better taste.

Phil McGrawor as he's better known, Dr. Philofficially put his house on the market earlier this year, but due to its, um, unique interior, has (un)surprisingly not been snapped up.

Realtor.com

At first glance, the mansion looks pretty normal...

And this is probably where you want to get the vom bucket because, for someone who has a renown degree in psychology, the inside of this $8 million dollar freak house is anything but something that a sane person would design.

May we introduce you to the communal living area with what can only be described as a haunted staircase.

Realtor.com

Then we go into the dining room...

Realtor.com 

Then the pool room...

Realtor.com

Then another living room??

Realtor.com

Oh and last, but certainly not least, the bedroom or movie or whatever you want to call this room.

Realtor.com

Seriously, it's such a surprise that NOT ONE PERSON IN THE ENTIRE WORLD has chucked away their millions of dollars on this property yet...

24 December 2020

Dr Phil
house
real estate
haunted house
