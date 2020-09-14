The Identity Of The Masked Singer’s Winner ‘The Bushranger’ Revealed!

Last night, the second series of The Masked Singer came to an end with The Bushranger taking home the champion title.

Warning: if you don’t want a spoiler, go back now!

Take a look at moment the Bushranger won the Masked Singer trophy and mask came off:

It was BONNIE ANDERSON!!

Despite many guesses online that the Bushranger was Jessica Mauboy, judge Danni Minogue guessed Bonnie’s identity correctly.

As for the runner-up, ‘The Queen’ ended up being the insanely talented Kate Miller-Heidke, to the surprise of literally no one, while the ‘Frillneck Lizard’ was revealed to be Eddie Perfect.

Did you guess any of these correctly?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.