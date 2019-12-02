The Iconic Christmas Movies You Must Rewatch This December

December is here which means it is time to start rewatching your favourite Christmas movies!

Here are 25 suggestions for you if you're not sure where to start...

1. Home Alone

2. Home Alone 2

3. Die Hard

4. Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

5. Gremlins

6. How The Grinch Stole Christmas

7. The Holiday

8. The Family Man

9. Surviving Christmas

10. Batman Returns

11. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12. Arthur Christmas

13. A Christmas Story

14. The Night Before

15. Any Netflix Christmas Movie

Preferably one starring Vanessa Hudgens!

16. Bad Santa

17. The Polar Express

18. Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

19. The Muppet Christmas Carol

20. Jingle All The Way

21. Love Actually

22. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

23. Elf

24. The Santa Clause

25. It's A Wonderful Life

