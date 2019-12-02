The Iconic Christmas Movies You Must Rewatch This December
Merry Xmas!
December is here which means it is time to start rewatching your favourite Christmas movies!
Here are 25 suggestions for you if you're not sure where to start...
1. Home Alone
2. Home Alone 2
3. Die Hard
4. Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
5. Gremlins
6. How The Grinch Stole Christmas
7. The Holiday
8. The Family Man
9. Surviving Christmas
10. Batman Returns
11. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12. Arthur Christmas
13. A Christmas Story
14. The Night Before
15. Any Netflix Christmas Movie
Preferably one starring Vanessa Hudgens!
16. Bad Santa
17. The Polar Express
18. Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
19. The Muppet Christmas Carol
20. Jingle All The Way
21. Love Actually
22. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
23. Elf
24. The Santa Clause
25. It's A Wonderful Life
