'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie Has Found Its President Snow!

The Hunger Games’ prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has found its President Snow!

Knowing the upcoming prequel is set 64 years before the events of the original quadrilogy, we felt it was safe to assume Donald Sutherland wouldn’t be reprising his role as the series’ eventual antagonist, Coriolanus Snow.

Enter, Tom Blyth.

It’s been revealed the 27-year-old actor will be portraying an 18-year-old Snow, who’s mentoring a problematic tribute from District 12.

You know, the same District where Katniss would eventually come from…

While not necessarily a household name (yet), Blyth has appeared in several period dramas, including the Benediction, Robin Hood (alongside our own Russell Crowe) and Billy The Kid, in which he portrayed the titular character.

Little else is known about the upcoming film, but we do have a release date – November 17, 2023.

