The Humble Potato Set To Be Smashed By Production Price Hikes

Get ready to pay more for hot chips with the price of potatoes the latest essential set to go up in price.

Farmers are warning there could be a 30 percent cost hike, leaving customers paying $12 on average for a 4-kilo bag or brushed potatoes.

Not unlike other cost of living price rises of late, potato shortages are being blamed on soaring fuel prices and production costs.

Potato farmer, James Weir from Crookwell in New South Wales, told the Today show on Tuesday that the rising cost of production is behind

"Fuel prices, electricity, wages, and the cost of fertiliser is driving prices up. We need more as producers to be able to make it sustainable for us," Weir said.

"Fertiliser prices have really caught us by surprise and there is no end in sight for that either."

Mr Weir said a lot of orders have been cancelled due to lose of crops from recent rain events.

"We grow seed potatoes here in Crookwell and we've had to cancel a lot of our orders due to losing our crops. And I know some of our clients are not even going to plant a potato this year, because around Sydney their farms have just gone under water."

"I'm not sure when it will get easier. If we don't see the increases in prices on our end, I think a lot of farmers are in trouble," he said.

National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson said that many producers were feeling the pinch of “eye-watering” production costs.

“This includes increases in fertiliser up to 89 per cent on the same time last year and fuel prices jumping to about 50 per cent higher,” Ms Simson told the Herald Sun.

“Energy is also a major input cost and prior to this energy crisis, a large dairy farmer would spend $100,000 to $150,000 on electricity annually. This number is edging towards $250,000 for a contract negotiated today,” she said.

The price hike to the humble spud comes after the cost of iceberg lettuce surged to $12 in some parts of Australia due to ongoing produce shortages.

The question remains what will KFC and other fast food stores substitute for the humble chip?

