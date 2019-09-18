The Hottest Spots To Satisfy Your Cheeseburger Cravings This International Cheeseburger Day

Happy International Cheeseburger Day!

Nothing beats a piping hot, fresh off the grill burger with a perfect slice of cheese on top. Whether you're wanting to try somewhere new this International Cheeseburger Day, or return to an 'oldie but goodie' for your fav burger recipe, here are our recommendations for some of the best cheeseburgers on the Gold Coast...

Betty's Burgers

From the crispy lettuce and to the iconic special sauce, Betty's has mastered the burger game. For an all out American experience, head to Betty's Burgers in Surfers Paradise.

Brooklyn Depot

You're seriously missing out if you haven't tried the infamous Brookly Classic at Brooklyn Depot. With Happy Hour from 4pm - 7pm, there's nowhere better to celebrate International Cheeseburger Day.

Crafty's Sports Bar

Crafty's are upping the game with new incredible cheeseburger spring rolls! It's the combo we didn't know we needed. Try them out today at Crafty's Harbour Town.

Fat Freddy's

Immerse yourself in an 'outrageous, electric atmosphere' at Fat Freddy's Surfers Paradise with a playlist that'll take you back to the best of rock and electro music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. What better way to celebrate International Cheeseburger Day?

Easy Street Diner

It's no wonder Easy Street Diner Mermaid Beach were voted Best Gourmet Burger on the GC 2016 - 2018, with an American menu that offers classic recipes with a modern twist, and an emphasis on local, fresh ingredients.

Eddie's Grub House

It's $1 wing night at Eddie's Grub House, and we all know there's no better side to a cheeseburger. With live music and good vibes, return to the traditional at Eddie's Grub House Coolangatta this International Cheeseburger Day!

Ze Pickle

Since its opening in 2012, Ze Pickle has earned a reputation for its quality craft beer and delicious food. With a menu that is "often imitated, never duplicated", Ze Pickle is the perfect place for all your cheeseburger celebrations.

Where will you be celebrating International Cheeseburger Day? Let us know in the Facebook comments!