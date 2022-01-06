The Hills OG Heidi Montag Shares Feelings About Trying To Have Another Baby

*TRIGGER WARNING: FERTILITY*

The Hills OG, Heidi Montag has shared the struggle of trying to have another baby with husband, Spencer Pratt.

Heidi and Spencer first became parents in 2017 with their son, Gunner and decided to try for another one this year.

We first saw Heidi upset about trying to have another baby in The Hills: New Beginnings saying, "I'm trying to get pregnant and that's not really happening for me."

Back in October 2021, Spencer spoke to US Weekly about the strain fertility struggles were having on their relationship.

"I can’t imagine this bringing us closer together. It has definitely added stress. It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real hardship. We’ve had so much drama and negativity from outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalised in our relationship that is out of our hands,” he said.

Heidi has now given us an update on her Instagram, posting a carousel of images with her son, captioning it with, "So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!," she wrote.

Spencer and Heidi have been married since 2008 after meeting on The Hills.

