"The rest is still unwritten". Well it really is, because The Hills: New Beginnings has been cancelled after two seasons.

The series saw original cast members Heidi & Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Justin "Bobby" Bresci, Frankie Delgado all return, as well as a few newbies.

Amongst those newbies was 2000s teen queen Mischa Barton, who, of course, starred in The OC.

However, the show could live on in future new takes but for now, they're saying goodbye.

There was some newbies add to the new season, which included Ashley Wahler,, Jennifer Delgado, Kaitlynn Carter, Caroline D'Amore and Brandon Thomas Lee (the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson).

