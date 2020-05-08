The Hercules Live-Action Remake Might Not Include The OG Soundtrack & We're Offended

Remember when I told you that Disney is set to create a live-action reboot of 1997 favourite, Hercules?!

WELL, I have more news...but possibly not-as-exciting-news.

In unbelievable scenes, the Russo brothers (known for creating Avengers & Captain America - just casually), who are making the new Hercules, aren't sure if we'll see any of the original soundtrack.

“We can’t say one way or the other,” said Anthony. “Music will certainly be a part of it."

Surely we need some OG soundtrack bangers to get us through?! What would Hercules be without the Muses?

Fingers crossed we see some great tunes come to life once again.

