The Herb And Chilli Festival Returns This Weekend

For the ninth year, The Herb and Chilli Festival returns, this year heading to Wandin for a weekend dedicated to spice up your life.

The big feature of the event will be Hot Sauce Alley with plenty of places around for you to feel the heat and test your tastebuds. You’ll find lots of chilli-based foods on offer, with jams, sauces, relish and all kinds of chilli condiments. With plenty of vendors available in the alley, you’ll also be able to find Chipotle BBQ, Smoked Jalapeno, and so much more.

Next stop will be the international food court with over 20 food stores showing off their styles and taste from all around the globe. You’ll be able to sit down and dine on your meal, with live music happening throughout the area.

There’ll also be a cooking stage for you to watch some of the chefs whip up a storm, as learn some tips and tricks along the way.

The Herb and Chilli Festival is taking place this weekend of March 15th and 16th and you can get tickets for either day or a weekend pass with under 14’s entering free. Ticket are available at the game, but if you want to pre-purchase tickets, or to get any more information, you can go here.