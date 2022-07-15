The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer Has Dropped With June & Serena Going Head-To-Head

They want to fight? Let's fight. We have the trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, and it shows June and Serena going head-to-head.

Here's what we can expect:

In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.

June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Check out the trailer here:

You'll remember June Osborne finally escaped Gilead in season 4 and ended up killing Fred Waterford.

In the final scene in season 4, we saw June's face covered in Fred's blood holding her baby. And going by the first look at season 5, we don't think she's done just yet.

Season 5 is dropping on September 14, and should be available on SBS On Demand here in Australia! We already have chills.

