The Handmaid's Tale Fans Have THIS Theory About Nichole's Paternity

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 is well and truly underway and fans are having some THOUGHTS!

If you're not caught up, just a warning that there will be spoilers below.

This is your final warning!

Ok, so! We've just seen the news that character Serena Joy is pregnant with husband Fred's baby. All good, right?

Well, it's made people realise that hey, Fred is fertile?!

Funny that, because he did all of ~those~ ceremonies with June, which means if he's been fertile this whole time, wouldn't that mean that it's possible Nichole is actually his baby and not Nick's?!

Since June didn't get officially pregnant until her sexual relationship with Nick began, there is obviously a chance Nichole is actually the daughter of Fred!

Now that Serena is pregnant, this is making total sense and could be the big plot twist of the season!

While we don't know if this is true and will be a storyline in this season, we're also wondering if Serena's baby will be taken away from her. But, could this also be an advantage to the Waterford's now that they have a baby? Meaning they'll be treated differently and be given sympathy?

There's only one way to find out! You can watch The Handmaid's Tale on SBS On Demand in Australia. New episodes dropping weekly!

