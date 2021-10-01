The Half Time Show Line Up For Next Year's Super Bowl Is Absolutely Wild

It looks like this year’s Super Bowl could be the best ever and it’s got absolutely nothing to do with football.

If you’re like most of us and absolutely live for the halftime show, you are in for an absolute bloody ripper of a time this year with the best line-up we’ve seen Yoncé ready to take the stage.

Following in the footsteps of other great Super Bowl performers, organisers have planned to line the stage with nothing but legends next year and we have no complaints.

Hold onto your undies because these performers are about to blow you away…

None other than the great Dr. Dre will be headlining the show with his arguably more legendary prodigy Eminem also taking the stage.

They won’t be the only RnB superstars to bless our screens with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar scheduled absolutely serve us.

Dre posted the announcement on his Instagram account along with what can only be described as a bada** picture of him and the performers looking boss af.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” he said.

“This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

In a press release, Dr. Dre seemed to be just as excited about the upcoming show as we are calling the experience “…one of the biggest thrills of my career.”

“I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.” - Dr. Dre

Rap God Eminem also shared the news on his Instagram posting the same picture with the caption “Dre day in February. I’m there!”

VP of Marketing at Pepsi said in a press release that the unbelievable line up will be an “….unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” and we are totally here for it!

This year, the Super Bowl will go back to full capacity giving these legends the crowd they deserve after limiting attendees this year as a result of the pandemic.

