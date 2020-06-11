The GVL Finally Have An Update On The 2020 Sports Season!

With the AFL & NRL scheduled to kick off, many keen GV residents are still wondering when they will be given the green light to head back out onto the fields.

The GOTAFE Goulburn Valley League has expressed that their number one priority is to keep their community safe and don't want to jump the gun.

After in-depth discussion as to the best course of action for local sporting teams, the GVL board are aiming to have players back out on the fields by July 18, although the date is not yet set in stone.

GVL Board Chairman, David Roff says further announcements will follow with updates on the easing of restrictions.

“The GVL is aiming for a return to play date of 18 July for all grades of football and netball. However, we will continue to await the announcements from State Government, which are expected on 22 June, in relation to the easing of restrictions, including those around crowd numbers, the numbers of people at outdoor gatherings, whether contact training and play can resume and numbers in a hospitality setting. These announcements will be major deciding factors as to whether the 2020 season goes ahead or not.” - David Roff

Another President's meeting is scheduled for June 22, where restrictions enforced by the State Government will be announced and Member clubs & Leagues will be able to make final decisions as to whether the 2020 season will still go ahead.

The GVL are well aware that this is a difficult time for many and would like to thank the greater community for their patience during such uncertain times.

