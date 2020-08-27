The Guy Who Played Barney Is..Barney Uh.. Doing Something Very Different Now

'Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination'- That theme song will be etched in your mind for the rest of eternity, but most of the cast from the children's program, Barney, have left that behind to focus on other projects.

Both Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato started their careers on the show as children, since then have both starred in Disney shows, featured in films, and created music.

Although the guy under the Barney suit has also had interesting career developments. His name is David Joyner and was in the Barney suit for 10 years from 1991 - 2001.

After he hung up the suit, he became a Spiritual Healer and a Tantra Massage Therapist and credits his work on the show as inspiring the work that he does to this day.

Yes, Barney the Dinosaur now practices Tantra, while you pick your jaw back off the floor, have a listen:

