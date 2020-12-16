The Gruelling Truth Behind Jim Carrey's Costume On The Grinch

Did you know this?!

Article heading image for The Gruelling Truth Behind Jim Carrey's Costume On The Grinch

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about hugely popular Christmas movie, The Grinch, and the gruelling truth behind Jim Carrey's costume.

You see, the makeup was pretty full on for the star and was apparently a nightmare!

The whole process was described as TORTURE by Jim Carrey and now we're extra grateful that he brought us such magic.

Missed the chat? Here's what Jim Carrey had to go through to become The Grinch: 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Amber Lowther

16 December 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Tim and Jess
Hit Victoria
The Grinch
Listen Live!
Tim and Jess
Hit Victoria
The Grinch
Tim and Jess
Hit Victoria
The Grinch
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs