The Gruelling Truth Behind Jim Carrey's Costume On The Grinch

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about hugely popular Christmas movie, The Grinch, and the gruelling truth behind Jim Carrey's costume.

You see, the makeup was pretty full on for the star and was apparently a nightmare!

The whole process was described as TORTURE by Jim Carrey and now we're extra grateful that he brought us such magic.

Missed the chat? Here's what Jim Carrey had to go through to become The Grinch:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!