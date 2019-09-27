The Grounds Of Alexandria Has Transformed Into A Wicked Maleficent-Themed Forest

The Grounds Of Alexandria love to play dress up and so do we!

Already this year we’ve seen the popular foodie haven transform into Aladdin’s Agrabah, Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious world of Mary Poppins.

Their latest revamp has come all in honour of Disney’s sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’set to hit Aussie cinema’s October 17th, and we’ve been given our first sneak peak…

"Well, well... The dark fairy has descended on The Grounds.

"Inspired by Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, we’ve created the darkest laneway of them all with an enchanting forest of black roses, feather details and a life size pair of Maleficent’s wings.

"Don’t be afraid when light turns to dark as the green mist of evil crawls through the laneway.

"The laneway is open to explore until Sunday 3rd Nov, 7am to 9pm daily, and visitors can take photos with our Maleficent inspired wings from 7am to 5pm daily.

"We’re also offering a $1,000 Grounds voucher to the most creative photo in front of Maleficent’s wings. Simply upload your photo to

"Instagram and tag @thegrounds & #thegroundsxmaleficent to enter. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” opens in Australian cinemas on October 17, 2019."

We cannot wait to see the entire grounds!

