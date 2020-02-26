The Grounds Has Transformed Into An Elton John ‘Yellow Brick Road’ Wonderland!

The Grounds of Alexandria has been transformed into a special Elton John themed tribute. From now until March 22nd, you can head over and experience some of the most picturesque Elton John do-ups themed around a few of his hit songs.

Stroll down the "Yellow Brick Road" and see how the entirety of the grounds are filled with song themed sections for you to take in, even including a bright red piano where you can play your very own song on!

The Grounds are also running a couple of competitions throughout the event. If you’re game, you can belt out your best rendition of an Elton John tune on the piano and enter a video competition. If music isn’t your strength, you can also show off your photo skills by entering the picture comp, so be sure to take plenty of snaps as you venture through.

Themed food is also available in the café, where you can pick up a “Tiny Dancer” cake, as well as "Super Star", "Piano Man" & "Rocket Man" cookies on offer.

If you’re a really big fan, The Grounds are planning a big Elton John themed event a bit later on, currently there aren’t any details on which date it’s happening, but you can register for more details at the bottom of this page.

