The Grey Army Called In To Help Tackle Australia’s Workforce Shortages

A cautious optimism from big industry players is in the air following this weeks Jobs and Skills Summit.

The outcome from deliberations saw Canberra identify and establish 36 "concrete plans" to tackle Australia's economic challenges as a matter of priority.

One of the key outcomes involves allowing the so-called grey army, back into the workforce to help ease pressure on skills shortages.

Pensioners will be able to work more earn an additional $4,000 this financial year without having their payments reduced.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the move which will "encourage older Australians to work a bit more if they want to" is an appropriate short-term measure.

Earlier the government announced it would lift the permanent skilled migrant cap to 195,000 places, up from 160,000, for this financial year to help fill pressing labour shortages.

Extended visas for international students also got the green light, along with extra funding to process the backlog of visas.

While half a billion dollars will be invested into social and affordable housing, and an additional $1 billion to fund fee-free TAFE courses.

Finally, businesses with more than 500 staff will be required to improve gender equality.

But National Director of Whit Ribbon Alan Ball, said the government will be judged on what it delivers over the next ten years, not the past two days:

"If the Jobs and Skills summit is going to be something that we look back on in a decade’s time, we're going to be saying those conversations led to workplaces that are not only safe and respectful, but workplaces that are setting women up for success". - White Ribbon National Director, Alan Ball

