The Greatest Dance Movie Of All Time 'Center Stage' Is Coming To Netflix

It's been nineteen years since we first started dancing around to 'Canned Heat', pretending we were cast in the iconic dance movie 'Center Stage'.

Well, strap on your red pointe shoes because the movie is coming to Netflix!

The film is based on a group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds who enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York to make it as ballet dancers and each one deals with the problems and stress of training and getting ahead in the world of dance.

While this movie may have birthed a million potential dancing careers, it was also Zoe Saldana's first major movie role!

Center Stage is coming to Netflix on New Years Day in 2020!

