The Greatest Culinary Creation Of Isolation Has Arrived: The Party Pie Toastie

We've been through a lot as a nation during this pandemic, but a bright spot on the culinary landscape has emerged that might just help to lift our spirits.

No I'm not talking about the new season of Masterchef (although it is one of the best seasons ever).

I'm talking about The Party Pie Toastie, which was catapulted onto Twitter by Dave Krantz.

Feast your eyes on this:

Considering this has sealed edges, I would argue that this is a jaffle and not a toastie - however I will not get into that debate right now.

It's really what we all need. If you're a vegetarian, I would suggest replacing the party pie with a frozen spring roll, a pastizzi or a mini quiche.

