The Great Moscow Circus Will Return To The Gold Coast With A NEW Show In 2020!

Legendary The Great Moscow Circus is returning to the Gold Coast in January 2020 with a new EXTREME show!

The show will feature Australia's top trial riders, The Flair Riders and will star the Extreme Wheel of Death, High Wire Walkers, the world's BEST dare devil motorcycle cage riders, breathtaking aerial performers and much more!

The programme includes international artists from Russia, the Ukraine, Belarus, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany and Italy! As well as artists from Australia and New Zealand.

The Great Moscow Circus first visited Australia in 1965 and since then, over 7 million Aussies have attended the show.

But don't worry if you've seen it before, because each time the circus returns, it's a completely new show!

So far, audiences that have attended this current tour rate it as one of the most spectacular Great Moscow Circus productions ever!

You won't want to miss it! You can follow everything The Great Moscow Circus are doing on their Facebook page