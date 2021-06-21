The Great Barrier Reef Education Experience Program Is Open For Business

The Great Barrier Reef was set to become a classroom for thousands of students from July, with the Reef Education Experience Program officially open for applications.

A Queensland State Government initiative would offer students subsidies of $150 for an overnight excursion to the reef and $40 to those going for a day trip.

Tourism Minister, Stirling Hinchliffe, said the program would deliver an exciting learning experience for thousands of students and would create work opportunities for operators from Bundaberg to Cooktown.

"Not only will the Reef Education Experience boost the next generation’s understand of Queensland’s greatest living asset, this also supports local jobs and the tourism industry’s economic recovery" - Stirling Hinchliffe

More than 40 of Australia’s marine tour operators were already signed up to share their knowledge of the reef.

All information about the program can be found here.

