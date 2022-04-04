The Grammys In Memorium Had The Audience In Tears

2022 has not been a great year but has been made especially difficult when we've had to farewell some incredible icons of the music industry.

As with each year, the In Memorium segment at today's 64th Grammy Awards was incredibly sad.

Host Trevor Noah started the segment by saying it was the moment he was meant to be introducing the Foo Fighters as performers and now, he was farewelling their drummer Taylor Hawkins after his death last week.

Other icons celebrated included DMX, Virgil Abloh, Meatloaf and more who were farewelled in a performance by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.

