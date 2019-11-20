The Grammy Award Nominations Are Out Including Aussie Artists Flume And Rufus Du Sol

The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced!

Aussies Flume and Rufus Du Sol both picked up nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, with Rufus Du Sol also scoring a Best Dance Recording nod. Australian brothers For King & Country were nominated in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album categories. Director Baz Luhrmann scored a nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album for Moulin Rouge.

Lizzo scored eight nominations, while Lil Nas X picked up six.

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA

Bon Iver

BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer



Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer



Ariana Grande

Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &

Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,

Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;

Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



H.E.R.

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer



Khalid

Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer



Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer



Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



Post Malone & Swae Lee

Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I

Bon Iver

Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer



Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer



Ariana Grande

Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



H.E.R.

David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer



Lil Nas X

Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer



Lizzo

Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)



Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)



Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)



Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)



Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)



Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)



Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) TRUTH HURTS

Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS



BILLIE EILISH



LIL NAS X



LIZZO



MAGGIE ROGERS



ROSALÍA



TANK AND THE BANGAS



YOLA

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT

Beyoncé



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Lizzo



Lizzo YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND

Ariana Grande & Social House



Jonas Brothers



Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus



Post Malone & Swae Lee



Post Malone & Swae Lee SEÑORITA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

SÌ

Andrea Bocelli



Michael Bublé



Elvis Costello & The Imposters



John Legend



John Legend WALLS

Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT

Beyoncé



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Ed Sheeran



Ed Sheeran LOVER

Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer



The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers



Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers



RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer



Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5

Apparat



The Chemical Brothers



Flume



RÜFÜS DU SOL



RÜFÜS DU SOL WEATHER

Tycho

R&B

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar & Brandy



H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller



Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane



Lucky Daye



Lucky Daye COME HOME

Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY

BJ The Chicago Kid



India.Arie



Lizzo



Lucky Daye



Lucky Daye BUILT FOR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD'VE BEEN

Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)



Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)



Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)



David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)



PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI

Steve Lacy



Lizzo



Georgia Anne Muldrow



NAO



NAO BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC

Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123

BJ The Chicago Kid



Lucky Daye



Ella Mai



Ella Mai PAUL

PJ Morton



PJ Morton VENTURA

Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD

J. Cole



DaBaby



Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy



Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy



Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend



Lil Baby & Gunna



Lil Nas X



Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch



Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch THE LONDON

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA

Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)



Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)



Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)



Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)



DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III

Dreamville



Meek Mill



21 Savage



Tyler, The Creator



Tyler, The Creator THE LOST BOY

YBN Cordae

